All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight (Sun., Mar. 5) with Revolution 2023. The show comes our way from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California at 8 pm ET.

The Zero Hour pre-show will stream live and free starting at 7 pm ET on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats.

In the U.S. & Canada, the main card is available at Bleacher Report, and via cable & satellite providers for $49.99. Internationally, it’s $19.99 on Fite.tv.

MJF isn’t good enough to hang with Bryan Danielson for 60 minutes

MJF won the AEW world championship last November at Full Gear thanks to a heel turn by William Regal. The champ thanked Regal for his actions by sneak attacking him from behind and sending Regal to the hospital. In doing so, MJF picked a fight with Bryan Danielson, who has considered Regal a mentor and close friend for decades.

Friedman didn’t want to defend the gold against Danielson, so he threw the usual weekly roadblocks his way on Dynamite. Bryan went on to defeat Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, Timothy Thatcher, and RUSH in five separate matches in order to earn a shot at MJF. Bryan chose the stipulation for this title fight, which is a 60 minute Iron Man match. The man who scores the most falls in an hour will walk out of Revolution as the AEW world champion.

MJF has since used his own failed engagement to explain that he is always tossed away like trash by anybody who has ever said they loved him. But everyone loves the American Dragon. MJF resents Bryan for continuing to choose wrestling over his own family despite the long history of concussions that he has suffered throughout his career. MJF plans to give Bryan early onset CTE by bashing him in the head over and over again for an hour.

Bryan responded by reminding MJF that he isn’t good enough to hang with him for 60 minutes. Danielson has worked his ass off for years to prepare for this kind of exhausting fight, whereas MJF always takes shortcuts and puts in the minimal required effort to get by. MJF’s usual approach won’t cut it in a match that lasts 60 minutes against the best technical wrestler in the world. The truth of Bryan’s words dawned on MJF when he told the champ, “You are going to get your fucking head kicked in!”

How will MJF find a way to survive 60 minutes with Danielson when pretty much everyone else agrees that he’s in way over his head? Bryan’s shoulder was recently damaged by Brian Cage, so that’s probably the key body part for MJF to focus on.

The rest of the main card

These eight matches are also currently advertised for tonight at Revolution:

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya for the AEW women’s world championship

Saraya’s babyface run didn’t click with the AEW audience once she started to cut promos that implied her WWE background made her better than AEW originals like Britt Baker. So AEW decided to turn her heel, along with fellow ex-WWE star Toni Storm, to intentionally attack AEW originals and mark them as losers with spray paint.

Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker have turned babyface as part of that story, and now both teams are demanding that Ruby Soho (an ex-WWE wrestler) picks a side. The only side Soho is interested in is winning the women’s world title in this three way match.

Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death match

This is the fourth match in the blood feud between Moxley and Page. Mox holds a 2-1 edge so far, with both men dishing out significant head trauma to each other in the first two matches, only for Moxley to win the third match by reversing a choke into a quick pin.

Winning the rubber match with a basic wrestling hold wasn’t violent enough to settle their issues, so now it’s time for Texas Death in San Francisco. In order to prevail, not only do you have to pin your opponent, but then they also must fail to get to their feet by the count of 10. This is going to be the bloodiest and most violent match at Revolution.

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage in The Final Burial

Jungle Boy wants to win singles gold in AEW, but Christian says that will only happen over his dead body. He probably should have chosen his words more carefully.

Christian’s constant references to Jungle Boy’s dead father have led to The Final Burial. The rules have not been made clear yet, but based on the promos, it sounds like it will be similar to a Buried Alive match, where the goal is to dump your opponent in a hole and bury them in six feet of dirt. If that’s the case, then this might be a pre-taped cinematic fight.

This is Christian’s first match since he squashed Boy last September at All Out 2022.

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow for the TNT championship

Wardlow lost the TNT title to Joe in November in a three way match where Powerhouse Hobbs took the fall. Wardlow got his hands on Joe in a one-on-one title match in December, but Joe attacked Wardlow with a pipe earlier in the night, paving the way for his victory. Winning wasn’t enough for Samoa, so he also cut off Wardlow’s hair.

It turns out Wardlow’s hair was his final connection to his dead father, and Joe knew that when he decided to cut it off. Wardlow is back now and he is ready to powerbomb the shit out of Joe.

Whichever man walks out with the TNT title will have to defend it against Hobbs this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal for the AEW world tag team titles

The Gunns cheated to beat The Acclaimed for the belts last month. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens ran out of patience waiting for their rematch and willingly signed up to have it as part of this four way match. The other two teams qualified by winning separate Battle Royal matches.

Jarrett’s faction and The Gunns have been ambushing babyface teams backstage in an attempt to give themselves an edge in this title fight. Cassidy is on a winning streak in singles matches and will try to cram one more belt into his backpack as a double champion if he can win this match.

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

Starks defeated Jericho on Dynamite two months ago. Since then, he’s also picked up victories over nearly every other member of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Despite all these wins, Starks has been desperate to get his hands on Jericho in a rematch, because Jericho managed to pull out a tag team win over him in late January. Ricky tricked Chris into signing on the dotted line for Revolution, so here we are. All members of the Jericho Appreciation Society are banned from ringside, which means Chris might need to find a new friend to help him win.

The Elite (c) vs. House of Black for the AEW world trios titles

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks won trios gold in January with a clutch performance in Game 7 against Death Triangle. They have since defended the belts against The Firm and Top Flight. The Elite now have to fight Malakai Black’s spooky faction at Revolution.

There isn’t much to the story here other than the House is really good at making the lights go on and off in synchronization with their sudden appearances and disappearances. The go-home angle saw House of Black lay out The Elite and hold up their belts.

Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros vs. Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes (pre-show)

Mark Briscoe is receiving a push in AEW in the aftermath of his brother’s tragic death. Now he’s teaming up with another pair of brothers for what looks like a surefire win on the pre-show against lower card wrestlers.

Summary

This show is built around a 60 minute world championship main event match, and a lot is riding on how that fight turns out. Danielson has described it as one of the biggest challenges of his career. AEW pay-per-views have a strong history of delivering great matches, and now some different names like Ricky Starks, The Gunns, Wardlow, and Jamie Hayter will have to live up to that standard.

