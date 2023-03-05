All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is live at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., Mar. 5, 2023) from San Francisco’s Chase Center with its annual Revolution event. Just an hour before the main card kicks off on PPV, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “Zero Hour”.

There’s one match set for Zero Hour:

Mark Briscoe, Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods

That will warm us up for a big night, headlined by MJF defending the AEW World title against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man match! Zero Hour will feature plenty of hype for every one of the matches on Revolution, but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with a show preview here, and predictions for each match right here.

The Zero Hour stream goes live at 7:00pm ET, and you can watch it above. And make sure and get your entries in for DraftKings’ free-to-play $25,000 Revolution pool.

In the U.S. & Canada, the main card is available at Bleacher Report, and via cable & satellite providers for $49.99. Internationally, it’s $19.99 on Fite.tv.

Follow along with Revolution results and coverage of the entire card right here.