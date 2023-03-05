AEW Revolution 2023 predictions

All Elite Wrestling is putting on their Revolution PPV Sunday night (Mar. 5, 2023) at San Francisco’s Chase Center.
After a free streaming pre-show which starts one hour earlier, the event starts at 8PM Eastern, and can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) in the U.S. & Canada, or internationally on Fite.
The fourth annual Revolution is AEW’s first PPV with MJF as World champion. We know our motley crew will be paying attention. They’re definitely ready to give thoughts & predictions on everything booked for the show!
Let's get to it.
AEW REVOLUTION PREDICTIONS
MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60 minute Iron Man match for the AEW World championship
Sean Rueter: I’d probably call an audible and put the belt on a veteran who would have regular matches designed to show off AEW’s talented roster, while working to set the young phenom up for his next run with the belt. But I think the people who’ll actually be making that call are committed to the “bidding war of 2024” story, so instead of winning the Dragon will try to do for Max what he tried to do for Hangman. Pick: MJF
Claire Elizabeth: Danielson has been right this entire time, and instead of stepping up and proving why he should be champion, MJF has given us a grab bag of alternating sob stories and sociopathy. The pure and simple fact of it is is that Maxwell Jacob Friedman cannot hang for sixty minutes with the American Dragon. Pick: “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson
Cain A. Knight: AEW’s main event scene needs a spark, which means Tony Khan should be open to the idea of taking the title off of MJF, but I’m pretty sure that won’t be happening any time soon. Pick: MJF
Manolo H. Pizzazz: If Danielson can earn an early lead, MJF will panic. There’s only so many ways MJF will be able to cheat. If that fails, then MJF will crumble. Pick: Bryan Danielson
Marcus Benjamin: You know what? I’m picking Bryan. Normally I think it’s crazy picking against the champ in their first big matchup against a big-named challenger. What Kyle says beneath me is usually correct in the young champ getting a W over very tough competition. However, AEW needs an infusion and I think Bryan as champ gives it that. MJF gets his day in the sun again, possibly under a different alignment. But for now, let’s switch sides like water rides. Pick: Bryan Danielson
Kyle Decker: It should be Bryan Danielson. I’m underwhelmed with MJF’s reign, and great as he is on the mic, I’m a bit over his current character. Bryan should win and they should change up MJF — whatever they choose, he’ll make work. But I think it’s way more likely that they continue to use Bryan as the credible first win for a young champion. Pick: MJF
The Elite (c) vs. House of Black for the AEW Trios titles
Sean Rueter: The goal was for Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks to be the first champs. Then once Brawl Out happened, they needed to be re-established as champs with something that helped us forget about chair-throwing, biting, and doggy dental issues. Both those things have been accomplished, so... Pick: House of Black
Claire Elizabeth: I struggle to think of acts I am less interested in seeing do matches for the sake of matches than the Elite, and maybe a loss to the House of Black can give them an actual story to chew on instead of best-of-sevens sweeping dust under rugs. Pick: House of Black
Cain A. Knight: There isn’t much to this story other than lights going on and off, so a title change doesn’t really seem warranted. Pick: The Elite
Manolo H. Pizzazz: It’s time to put up or shut up for the House of Black. All those spooky riddles will mean nothing if they can’t get the job done here. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews are bigger, stronger, and equally athletic as the Elite. If the House of Black loses, the doctor will have to check if they’re missing heart. That is one aspect the Elite have no questions about. Pick: House of Black
Marcus Benjamin: I really want House of Black to get this. The Elite don’t need these belts. Truthfully, they don’t need belts at all. House of Black needs some credibility and reasons for excitement other than potential. Pick: House of Black
Kyle Decker: There’s no reason to think they’ll make a change here. Not when the story has been “Suddenly, House of Black appears.” Pick: The Elite
Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s championship
Sean Rueter: Really wish Shida was involved in this, since she was central to Saraya & Toni Storm’s turning in the first place, and is just really good at pro wrestling. As currently configured, I expect shenanigans, but not a title change. Pick: Jamie Hayter
Claire Elizabeth: I’m with Sean on this one— it’s gonna get funky and there’s gonna be at least one ref bump, but Jamie Hayter’s gonna be holding that title up at the end of the night. Pick: Jamie Hayter
Cain A. Knight: Saraya’s heel turn is just getting going, and AEW is paying her big bucks. Might as well put the belt on her and see what she can do with it. Pick: Saraya
Manolo H. Pizzazz: In Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Hayter trusts. Pick: Jamie Hayter
Marcus Benjamin: I’m not picking against Jamie Hayter right now. If anything, this solidifies her run. Pick: Jamie Hayter
Kyle Decker: Triple threat matches like these often end with the champion retaining. If Saraya wins the title someday, I think it’ll be in a one-on-one match. Pick: Jamie Hayter
The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen for the AEW Tag Team titles
Sean Rueter: Because I’m surprised neither has won a title in AEW yet, I’m gonna keep picking them any time they’re in a championship match until they have. Pick: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
Claire Elizabeth: Everyone loves the Acclaimed, let’s go! Pick: The Acclaimed
Cain A. Knight: The Gunns have always come off like a couple of jabronis to me, and that hasn’t changed now that they are the tag team champions. That being said, a multi-team match isn’t the best spot to have them drop the belts, especially this early in their run. Pick: The Gunns
Manolo H. Pizzazz: For a match style this chaotic, it will come down to who can take advantage when it matters most. Jarrett and Lethal have more years in the ring combined than everyone else in this match added together. They will find a way to cheat the win. Pick: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
Marcus Benjamin: I hope this match is as fun as it sounds on paper. I feel like The Acclaimed need a change of pace as well, so maybe getting the titles off their waists and putting them in chase mode for a while works better for them over the summer. Pick: The Gunns
Kyle Decker: If the women’s triple threat is an easy way to keep the title on Jamie, this fatal 4-way does the same for the Gunns. Even more so. Though I’m starting to pull for a Jeff Jarrett title reign. Pick: The Gunns
Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match
Sean Rueter: Surprisingly enough, Mox has a losing record in Death Matches since leaving WWE. That’s probably not terribly relevant, though. What is is how Blackpool Combat Club (Danielson excluded) has slowly been turning heel. Lots of chances for a guy who’s willing to bend the rules AND has a couple teammates to beat a guy who seems to have run off all his friends. Pick: Jon Moxley
Claire Elizabeth: I just want this to be a DEATHmatch, emphasis on the death, without any ten count shenanigans. Gimme some ultraviolence and gimme some blood, boys, but since I have to pick, I want Team Friendship to come out ahead. Do it for Uno, Hangman! Pick: “Hangman” Adam Page
Cain A. Knight: This is a tough one to predict. Mox is probably turning heel along with Claudio and Wheeler, so maybe a loss here speeds up that process and really sends him over the edge. Pick: Hangman Page
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Moxley is cool, calm, and collected in the face of violence. Hangman is prone to being overwhelmed by emotion. That weakness will do the cowboy in. Pick: Jon Moxley
Marcus Benjamin: So, one or both of these cats dies tonight, right? I keep picking against Mox thinking about the “vacation” he never took. But I’m done going with logic and just picking with my heart. Pick: Jon Moxley
Kyle Decker: I think Hangman benefits more from the win but I think TK has the true company man in Mox go over. Pick: Jon Moxley
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow for the TNT title
Sean Rueter: You can’t tell that story about your hair and your deceased father and lose, right? Plus, with Hobbs waiting in the wings, a babyface champ makes sense. Pick: Wardlow
Claire Elizabeth: Yeah, babyface with a stirring story about his dad wins, plus since Powerhouse Hobbs has next and ROH TV needs the King of Television... Pick: Wardlow
Cain A. Knight: Wardlow hasn’t wrestled on TV since Joe beat him and cut his hair in December, so it would be surprising if his return ends in defeat. Pick: Wardlow
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Joe is too smart not to have a plan. Wardlow won’t be smart enough to overcome. Pick: Samoa Joe
Marcus Benjamin: Samoa Joe made and keeps making Wardlow’s life miserable. Wardlow’s revenge happens tonight because there’s only but so many times they can heat him up before the audience completely cools on him. Pick: Wardlow
Kyle Decker: There are no other titles I see changing hands and Wardlow should get his comeuppance. Pick: Wardlow
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
Sean Rueter: This feels too soon for a Jericho feud to be over, and if Starks wins again here, it has to be over. Ergo... Pick: Chris Jericho
Claire Elizabeth: Please for the love of god, just put a man over and let him continue to be put over, Chris. Pick: Ricky Starks
Cain A. Knight: Peter Avalon just had his way with Chris Jericho on Dynamite, so Starks should be the heavy favorite. Pick: Ricky Starks
Manolo H. Pizzazz: This feud still has eight more months of life to it, whether you like it or not. Jericho gets his win back by hook or by crook. Pick: Chris Jericho
Marcus Benjamin: RICKY STARKS! Look, dammit, this better be the move here because if not, what are we here for? This elevates Ricky and I will dance divinely when it happens. Pick: Ricky Starks
Kyle Decker: I love that this story is Starks beats Jericho. Then has to earn another chance to beat Jericho. Jericho costs him that chance but then gives him a chance to beat him again. Real booker of the year stuff right here. Pick: Ricky Starks
Jungle Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage in The Final Burial
Sean Rueter: I started to factor in a Luchasaurus return, then realized I don’t even know who he’d side with if he did show up. The point of this was always to put JJP over, and it’s hard to raise the stakes higher than a buried alive match. Time to do it. Pick: Jungle Jack Perry
Claire Elizabeth: There is no way this ends with anything other than Jack Perry standing tall and finally becoming a Jungle Man. Pick: “Jungle Man” Jack Perry
Cain A. Knight: It’s kind of strange for Christian to return to AEW only to presumably go away for a while to sell being murdered here, but Boy really needs this win. Pick: Jungle Boy
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Jungle Boy would be wise to pick a gravesite near some trees. That gives him the natural advantage due to his tree-swinging ability. Pick: Jungle Boy
Marcus Benjamin: Much like Ricky, Jungle Jack better get the W here. As much as I love and appreciate heel Christian, his time is up. And Jack comes out looking 100 percent better as a result. Pick: Jungle Jack Perry
Kyle Decker: The name of the match has ‘final’ in it and Boy should win in the end. Pick: Jungle Jack Perry
Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros vs. Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes
Sean Rueter: I get a little verklempt every time I think about Mark kicking off his post-Jay career alongside another set of brothers. Pick: Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros
Claire Elizabeth: C’mon, this one’s easy. Pick: Lucha Brothers & Mark Briscoe
Cain A. Knight: On paper, this looks like one of those squash matches from Dark. Pick: Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Brothers. Pick: Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros
Marcus Benjamin: Not even writing more words to this. Pick: Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros.
Kyle Decker: C’mon now. Pick: Mark Briscoe & the Lucha Bros
That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders?
