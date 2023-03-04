AEW is rocking and rolling on the night before Revolution. As is often the case with Sunday PPVs, AEW gave the treat of a bonus Dark episode on Saturday night (Mar. 4, 2023).

AEW wasn’t the only one in a gift-giving mood. Sammy Guevara had a special present for his pal, Daniel Garcia. Sammy proudly presented the goods shortly after Garcia was victorious over Aaron Solo. Sammy worked the crowd into excitement for the big reveal.

Ta-da!

Sammy pulled out a lovely new t-shirt with an image of him hugging Garcia. Commentary pointed out how Sammy’s name was nice and large compared to the real estate of Garcia’s name. Garcia put on the shirt, and Sammy lifted him high into the air to celebrate.

What great camaraderie those two share. If that display of friendship doesn’t warm you heart, nothing will.

On to the results for Dark. It was a four-match episode.

The Acclaimed defeated the Workhorsemen. Max Caster rapped about jerking horses and meth labs. Billy Gunn was ringside. JD Drake and Anthony Henry isolated Caster. Hot tag to Anthony Bowens running wild. Drake stifled the momentum momentarily. Too bad he missed a moonsault. The Acclaimed pounced to win via the pelvic thrusting Scissor Me Timbers flying leg drop to the groin. Afterward, Caster played Bowens’ head like a bongo in celebration. Papa Billy decided to get in on the action for a pair of Fameassers to each of the Workhorsemen. The Acclaimed scissored Daddy Gunn as the crowd roared.

Daniel Garcia defeated Aaron Solo. Sammy Guevara was ringside. Solo scored an offensive blitz culminating with a diving foot stomp. Garcia kicked out and dished out a uranage. Sammy was elated and hopped into the apron to give Garcia a kiss on the cheek. Solo grabbed a waistlock on his distracted opponent. Garcia reversed, but he accidentally clobbered Sammy in the process. Solo hit a corkscrew kick then climbed the corner. Behind the referee’s back, Sammy shoved Solo down to the mat. Garcia capitalized for a lifting Codebreaker to win.

Hook defeated Peter Avalon. Pretty Peter was peeved about losing to Chris Jericho on Dynamite, so he declared that he would unleash his frustration on whoever comes out from the back. Enter Hook. Avalon landed a cheap shot to start. Hook swiftly handled business to choke out Avalon.

Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros defeated Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, & Lee Moriarty. The Firm entered first with Stokely Hathaway by their side. Hathaway mimicked Luther Vandross in saying, “No, no, no,” to a match with Hook. Hardy proclaimed with confidence that he could train Hathaway. Zay took over to hype the crowd for Party Hardy Party. The best part of the match was Pentagon and Hardy leading the crowd in dueling Cero Miedo and Delete chants. In the end, the match broke down into moves all around. The babyfaces cleared the ring to focus on Kassidy. Lucha Bros executed the Fear Factor double stomp package pilediver. Briscoe added a froggy bow. Penta made the cover for victory.

Fun episode of Dark, considering the purpose of the show. This one was heavy on crowd work to provide a lively atmosphere. No must-see matches in the bunch, but no skips either. Every bout had a pre-match or post-match bit to keep the show amusing.

Watch the full episode of Dark here.

Share your thoughts on the bonus episode.