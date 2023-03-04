Watch a special pre-Revolution episode of AEW Dark

A special episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live, or on demand anytime after.

The Saturday edition of Dark will feature warm-up matches for two teams with matches on tomorrow’s Revolution PPV: the new team of Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros get a chance to work together before competing on Sunday’s “Zero Hour” pre-show, and The Acclaimed prepare to reclaim the Tag titles in a 4Way on the main card. That last match doesn’t show up in the taping report from after Rampage last night at San Francisco’s legendary Cow Palace, but each of the others do:

Here’s the card:

HOOK vs. Peter Avalon

Daniel Garcia vs. Aaron Solo

The Acclaimed vs. Work Horsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

Mark Briscoe, Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & Lee Moriarty

Enjoy the show!