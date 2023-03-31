Ethan Page is the Dumbest Ass

FTW Champion HOOK is still undefeated in AEW. He’s recently been taking out members of The Firm, with singles or tag wins over Matt Hardy, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, and Stokely Hathaway.

That leaves Ethan Page as the last man standing; he’s challenging HOOK for the unrecognized gold next week (Apr. 5) on Dynamite in HOOK’s backyard of Long Island, New York.

Matt Hardy gladly drew up the contract for the match and asked Ethan to sign it on tonight’s (Mar. 31) episode of AEW Rampage. Ethan admitted that he has no idea what’s in the contract but signed it anyway:

Notice how Matt winks his eye at the audience as Ethan stupidly signs the contract? Given the way Hardy was forced to join The Firm against his will months ago, there’s a pretty good chance this contract includes a clause that finally gives Hardy an out from the group upon Page losing the title match.

Ethan Page should know better than to be duped into signing one of Matt’s contracts without reading it. Therefore I’m stealing my main man Geno’s gimmick and bestowing Page with the Dumbest Ass award.

That gives us the following lineup for next week’s (Apr. 5) Dynamite in New York:

The Gunns (c) vs. FTR (FTR quits AEW if they do not win the AEW tag team titles)

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho (AEW women’s world championship)

House of Black (c) vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (AEW world trios titles)

HOOK (c) vs. Ethan Page (FTW championship)

Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

A celebration of MJF Day

We’ll hear from Blackpool Combat Club

The Acclaimed answer if they are joining Jericho Appreciation Society

Tony Khan has a very important announcement

That’s a total of four title matches on Dynamite, with a Battle of the Belts event planned for later in the week.

