Tony Khan has another HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Tony Khan was on a media call on Thursday to promote tonight’s (Mar. 31) ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. But even though the call was supposed to be focused on the Ring of Honor brand, Tony made it clear multiple times that he has a huge announcement coming on next week’s (Apr. 5) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Khan started off with the slow build, first describing it as exciting news that he was very excited about:

“I have some very exciting news coming on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. I’m very excited about that.”

Later in the call, Tony upgraded this exciting news to a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT:

“Just to reiterate, I have a huge announcement coming on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.”

Tony then ended the call by saying that he’s going to keep talking about the fact that he has a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT:

“Next week I have a huge announcement on Dynamite, something that’s very important. I think it will generate some coverage ‘cause I’ll continue to talk about that I have something big to come on AEW next week.”

What do you think Tony Khan’s huge news will be this time? A new contract for Tony Nese? Another corporate sponsorship for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? An expanded format for future episodes of QTV? The Blade is officially the fifth pillar of AEW?

Give us your best guesses in the comments below, Cagesiders.