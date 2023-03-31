Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Action Andretti vs. Juice Robinson.

Also advertised on tonight’s card: Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King), and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAR. 31