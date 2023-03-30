Adam Cole’s return doesn’t draw in wrestling or reality TV

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Mar. 29) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 833,000 viewers for a 0.28 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished fourth place in the demo rating on cable for the night, landing ahead of everything besides Vanderpump Rules and NBA programming.

After last week’s big jump up to 954K viewers and a 0.33 demo rating, the numbers fell right back down to where they were in the early weeks of March. Adam Cole’s return match wasn’t enough of a draw to keep last week’s viewers, nor was Cole’s comeback story enough for the AEW: All Access reality show to debut with a splash in the ratings. That show finished in 30th place on cable with 328,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demographic.

Even with the ratings drop, Dynamite remained in the same 4th place finish as last week, so that’s worth keeping in mind too.

Dynamite is getting Rock Hard next week in the state of New York, so maybe the numbers will go straight up from here.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.