AEW Rampage spoilers for Mar. 31: Live crowd boos babyface, Takeshita, Juice, more!

AEW rolled into Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Mar. 31) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Sammy Guevara defeated Konosuke Takeshita in a match that lasted about 12 minutes. Takeshita went for a top rope German superplex at one point. Tay Melo’s interference made the difference, and Guevara won with the GTH. Sammy pointed at the Double or Nothing sign afterwards, indicating he wants a title shot against MJF.

Best Friends vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) ended in a disqualification. King powerbombed Trent Beretta through a table. Chuck Taylor hit King with a chair, leading to the DQ. Orange Cassidy and Buddy Matthews hit the ring afterwards, so a trios match could be on the way.

Taya Valkyrie beat Marina Shafir in a quick match using Road to Valhalla. Local indie wrestler Tootie Lynn accompanied Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling in the arena. They sent Tootie to the ring to go after Taya, but Tootie also fell victim to Road to Valhalla. The live audience booed the hell out of Valkyrie for doing this, which might be edited for the television broadcast.

Juice Robinson was victorious over Action Andretti in the main event match. Juice beat up Action afterwards until Ricky Starks made the save.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday night?