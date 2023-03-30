It may not have been the biggest criticism leveled at Tony Khan’s booking last year. But after his HUGE announcment about buying Ring of Honor last March, the way he attempted to present Ring of Honor storylines alongside AEW ones on Dynamite & Rampage was a frequent and valid gripe.

To his credit, Khan heard the complaints. Before ROH’s December Final Battle PPV, he said there’d be less content from that brand on shows from his primary one. Even though it took another couple months to get a weekly streaming ROH show off the ground, Tony’s been true to his word on that.

Mar. 29’s edition of Dynamite — the last one before this Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor PPV — was the best proof we’ve seen of TK keeping his promise.

He had multiple opportunities to plug the show, especially seeing as Blackpool Combat Club is at the center of one of AEW’s biggest angles right now. That group includes Ring of Honor World champion Claudio Castagnoli and Pure champ Wheeler Yuta. But when the BCC was taking out from ROH Trios titleholders Dalton Castle & The Boys...

#BlackpoolCombatClub have made a STATEMENT, leaving Dalton Castle & The Boys in pieces!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dojz86OWvY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2023

... or jumping Hangman Page and Don Callis in the back...

... and joining Bryan Danielson’s assault on Kenny Omega...

An extremely intriguing turn of events as the #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson returns in the midst of this potential #BlackpoolCombatClub beatdown of @KennyOmegaManX?!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6ab7RnJBmM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2023

Ring of Honor and their matches tomorrow night in Los Angeles weren’t mentioned. We haven’t seen ROH Women’s champ Athena in months, TV titleholder Samoa Joe stopped showing up on AEW television after dropping the TNT belt, and none of the AEW teams in the Reach For The Sky Ladder Match appeared last night just for the sake of a plug.

Sure, Excalibur used Adam Cole’s ROH history as a segue to run down the Supercard line-up while Daniel Garcia was in control of the main event. But it would be bad business to not do something to remind the hundreds of thousands of wrestling fans watching Dynamite about the PPV. Warner Bros Discovery probably wouldn’t have been happy, seeing as their Bleacher Report platform will be selling the Supercard stream here in the U.S.

Now let’s see if TK’s figured how to manage the Forbidden Door build without derailing AEW’s own momentum this year...

Let us know if you want to give TK any props for this adjustment. While you’re on your way down to the comments section, check out the highlights from the Mar. 29 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube video s AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist there, and we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

