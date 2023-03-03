It looks like AEW just booked a Buried Alive match with a new name at Revolution

Earlier this week, Christian Cage challenged Jungle Boy to a fight at AEW Revolution, which takes place this Sunday night (Mar. 5) on pay-per-view.

Cage made it clear that he wasn’t looking for a wrestling match; he didn’t want any regulations or rules involved. Boy responded with a video of him at a burial ground digging up a grave for Christian. Was AEW actually going to book a Boneyard Buried Alive match?

Nope! The very next day, AEW announced that it would be a No Holds Barred match. However, on a call with the media, Tony Khan said there was more to come on what exactly this match was going to be.

On tonight’s (Mar. 3) episode of Rampage, we found out what Khan was talking about, because AEW ditched the No Holds Barred stip and changed it to The Final Burial. It looks like this is AEW’s alternate name for a Buried Alive match.

Boy appeared in another video, still digging up a bunch of dirt at the grave site. He said Cage has grave consequences to pay, so he is going to put Christian in a hole in the ground at Revolution. The idea is that Christian has made so many disrespectful references to Jungle’s dead father Luke Perry that now he is going to be buried six feet deep.

"After everything you have done to me, there are going to be consequences. Grave consequences."@boy_myth_legend plans to put @Christian4Peeps in the ground during #AEWRevolution: The Final Burial. It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/fmrJn33G3R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2023

That sounds like a Buried Alive match to me, so I guess we’ll see how AEW puts its own twist on the concept. Will this be a pre-taped off-site cinematic fight?

AEW also announced a pre-show match for the Revolution card. Mark Briscoe teams up with the Lucha Bros to take on Ari Daivari and the Varsity Athletes.

Here is the updated lineup for Revolution:

• MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World championship • Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya for the AEW Women’s World title • The Elite (c) vs. House of Black for the AEW Trios championship • The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen for the AEW Tag Team titles • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow for the TNT championship • Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match • Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho with JAS banned from ringside • Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage in The Final Burial • Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros vs. Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes (pre-show)

Are you looking forward to The Final Burial, Cagesiders?