AEW announces date of Adam Cole’s return match and reality show premiere

Tony Khan’s HUGE announcement last week revealed a new reality show coming to TBS called AEW: All Access. The show will feature a behind-the-scenes look at backstage drama and fighting among the AEW roster.

Khan’s announcement also included the news that AEW star Adam Cole, who hasn’t wrestled since last summer due to multiple concussions, will make his return to the ring on AEW Dynamite the very same night as the premiere of the new reality show.

Now we know when it’s all going down. Here’s the press release AEW sent out tonight regarding AEW: All Access, which will premiere on March 29 at 10 pm ET:

TBS’ new follow-doc series, “AEW: All Access,” is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following “AEW: Dynamite.” Featuring Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the highly anticipated series is the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for wrestling fans. The first season of “AEW: All Access” will consist of six one-hour episodes. The series will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches. “AEW: All Access” will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” respectively. From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “AEW: All Access” is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.

And here’s a trailer to really whet your appetite for the kind of backstage drama you can expect from the likes of Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. The Young Bucks are also in there saying they don’t play backstage politics:

Do you plan to check out season one of AEW: All Access?