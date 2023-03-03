MJF, Adam Cole, and Britt Baker are doing a little cooking on Twitter

MJF is just days away from defending the AEW world championship against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man match at Revolution, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look ahead to who may be on the horizon as a future challenger. After all, MJF is a monster favorite in the betting odds right now and there’s little reason to think he’ll be losing the title this weekend.

To that end, a bit of a Twitter beef started cooking up today when MJF responded to a post showcasing Britt Baker, Cole’s girlfriend, making some comments on the champ:

Keep your girl in check….Bay bay. https://t.co/i0kP3m6AzU — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 3, 2023

Cole, of course, wasn’t going to let that fly without a response. Sure enough:

You don’t wanna go down this road Max. If you want my attention just ask! But I get it, I’d be acting all weird on Twitter too if I knew Bryan was gonna whoop my ass for an hour.



Good luck Sunday! https://t.co/YdXDvveSIw — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 3, 2023

Let’s not forget Baker, who also came in from the top rope with a verbal flying elbow drop:

Worry about your own girl…



Oh wait. Shit. https://t.co/vz8jFNFV9b — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 3, 2023

Hot damn!

It was just over one week ago that Cole announced he will finally return to the ring to wrestle a match following a long recovery from a bad concussion. The timing of this is pretty damn good too, considering AEW could certainly use a strong babyface at the top of the card to oppose MJF.

Could it be the one and only Adam Cole (bay bay)?