Tony Khan announces he has more ‘major announcements’ coming up

You can debate (and many of you have) whether Tony Khan’s habit of promising to deliver big, huge, or major news during shows is an effective a way to promote AEW television. But an analytics guy like TK must have some data to support the tactic. Otherwise, why would he keep doing it?

The latest instance doesn’t even specify when the next announcement will come. Or I guess we should say “announcements”, plural —, because that’s what Khan teased while promoting the live, Revolution go home edition of Rampage coming our way tonight (Mar. 3):

This is one of the best weekends of the year:

AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco +

Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT!



2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 3, 2023

What could these be? Well, they probably won’t be that AEW has a new reality series launching, or that Adam Cole has been cleared to return to the ring. Those were Feb. 22’s announcements. Last year’s included the purchase of Ring of Honor and the first Forbidden Door joint PPV with New Japan. A lot of people were hoping last month’s news would be tied to those, namely in the form of a streaming deal for AEW & ROH’s tape library or a date & location for Forbidden Door 2.

A new television deal? A new signee, or a contract extension for a company founder?

Dangit... he got us again. Guess we’ll just have to keep paying attention to see what Tony Khan’s next major announcements will be.