The main event of the Mar. 29 Dynamite featured Adam Cole in his first match since suffering a concussion at Forbidden Door last June that nearly ended his career.

He was sporting some new babyface gear, but the crowd in St. Louis and watching at home may not have even noticed. They were too excited for the “BOOM”.

The Panama City Playboy didn’t look rusty at all in the early going, but Daniel Garcia wasn’t first in line for Cole’s return match because he intended to roll over. The Jericho Appreciation Society member dropped Cole on his head with a piledriver and took control.

Garcia kept targeting Cole’s head and neck through a few comeback attempts, justifying it by telling the cameras that his opponent “came back for this.” The match was only every going to go one way, though. And after a Panama Sunrise and The Boom knee, that’s how it ended.

.@adamcolepro victorious in his return to the ring tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MCGKPAsQHJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2023

There were two postscripts to Adam Cole’s victorious return. In a touching acknowledgement of the real life partnership that helped him get back to the ring — and a plug for All Access, the reality show they’ll be prominently featured in that debuts immediately after Dynamite tonight — Dr. Britt Baker came out to celebrate with her man.

Then, a likely next rival emerged. Chris Jericho was mainly there to help his sports entertainment protege to the back. But he couldn’t hide his disgust at the celebration for Cole’s return.

.@AdamColePro's win may have dusted up a hornets nest in the form of @IamJericho#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tktc7r1vXk — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 30, 2023

Ready for AEW: All Access? How about Jericho vs. Cole?

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.