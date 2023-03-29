Bryan Danielson heel turn overshadows Kenny Omega’s latest big match

Kenny Omega had another big match against a non-AEW wrestler on the Mar. 29 Dynamite, and when he faced New Japan’s Jeff Cobb in St. Louis, his IWGP United States championship was on the line.

Big deal, right? It was, but it was also overshadowed by the storyline involving Omega’s Elite teammates The Young Bucks, his manager/mentor Don Callis, and his former tag partner Hangman Page.

Last week, Matt & Nick Jackson were sent to the hospital by an off-camera attack. Blackpool Combat Club appears to be responsible, and Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta definitely confronted Kenny after his main event win over AAA’s El Hijo Del Vikingo. Page returned from taking The Bucks to the hospital to run off the BCC, but while Omega wasn’t looking, Callis took a fall that seemed designed to make it look like Hangman attacked him.

Two things happened before Omega vs. Cobb started. First, Callis told Kenny he slipped when Page grabbed his wrist, and that he’d go explain & apologize to the Anxious Millennial Cowboy. Then, when he did, Mox & company attacked both men, seemingly busting Don open in the process.

Omega vs. Cobb was the proverbial slobberknocker, with Kenny emerging victorious — if barely able to stand.

#AndStill!!!@KennyOmegaManX retains the IWGP U.S Heavyweight Championship after a hard-hitting, physical battle against @RealJeffCobb here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nwKh3MJo78 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2023

That brought out the Blackpool trio to finish him off, but that brought out their missing member Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon, who we haven’t seen since he announced he was heading home after losing his Iron Man World title match to MJF at Revolution, cleared the ring of his teammates. He helped Omega up, but when Kenny went to clear Yuta off the apron, Danielson flattened him with a running knee! He choked Omega out as Mox, Claudio & Yuta took out Brand Cutler and some security, then they all celebrated together.

Still don’t think I trust Don Callis, but whether he’s with them or not, it definitely looks like the Blackpool Combat Club is united in villainy. Can The Elite get on the same page (and healthy enough) to stop them?

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.