AEW Rewind: QT Marshall new finisher, Nick Comoroto black eye, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Adam Cole’s return match versus Daniel Garcia and Kenny Omega defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Jeff Cobb. The hardest thing for Cole during his concussion injury was being away from AEW. His entire life revolves around wrestling. Garcia used to view Cole as the measuring stick to find out where you stand. In Cole’s absence, Garcia took that role as measuring stick. Garcia is the gatekeeper, and he will make sure Cole doesn’t enter. For the IWGP title bout, Cobb is coming through the Forbidden Door to take Omega’s title back to NJPW.

After Rampage, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand continued their recruitment pursuit of The Acclaimed by offering a night on the town paid for by Chris Jericho’s cold hard cash. The scissor boys consulted Daddy Ass and accepted the deal to party this week.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Athena knocked out Tootie Lynn in a Proving Ground match. The ROH women’s champion helped revive her opponent only to suplex her on the apron. Emi Sakura arrived to grab the belt. She surprised Athena for an inverted swinging DDT. Athena versus Sakura for the ROH Women’s World Championship was booked to be taped during the Dynamite session to be aired Thursday night on ROH TV.

The #ROH Women's world championship is on the line as Athena defends her title against Emi Sakura.



The winner will defend the title this Friday live on PPV at Supercard Of Honor in LA!

Watch LIVE from St. Louis TONIGHT at 7pm CT

ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling

Ethan Page was down in the dumps about Stokely Hathaway losing to Hook, and he didn’t feel like wrestling in trios action against Spanish Announce Project. Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy aimed to raise his spirit, so they set up Page for a Twist of Fate on Serpentico. Page looked livelier and tagged in Kassidy for a swanton to win. That was the first time Page passed the glory of victory over to one of his teammates.

QT Marshall used a new finisher called the Dirt Sheet Driver.

Steph de Lander (fka Persia Pirotta in NXT) lost her debut to Marina Shafir. Brady Booker (fka Bodhi Hayward in NXT) beat Serpentico to improve to 2-0. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole Karter, then Lee Johnson jumped Takeshita from behind after the match. Nick Comoroto got a black eye taking a dive from AR Fox.

“Stolen Ambulance” - Being The Elite Ep. 340 based the title on Hangman Page stealing the ambulance last week. That footage started the episode, but BTE didn’t really delve into the scene beyond that. Storyline bits were the Dark Order more concerned about filming their BTE scene than the loud noises coming from Stu Grayson getting beat up by the Blackpool Combat Club. Matt Jackson had his injured arm wrapped. He teased sending a video clip message to Kenny Omega. No, it wasn’t the Don Callis trickery. Matt wanted full transparency in his friendship with Omega about giving the nod of approval for Hangman to hit the Buckshot Lariat to win the AEW World Championship from Omega at Full Gear. Matt chickened out and deleted the message before sending it.

At a charity basketball event, Jade Cargill won Horse, Nick Jackson won both games of Knockout, a local kid won the three-point contest, and Satnam Singh was the unofficial winner of the slam duck contest. Other BTE bits included Ryan Nemeth asking his pets pro wrestling questions and the Best Friends breaking the rules by finding the ambulance keys to take the vehicle for a joyride.

Mark Briscoe was the latest guests on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included Sandy Fork not an actual town in Delaware, the Briscoes wrestling in masks as the Midnight Outlaws since they were both under the age of 18 and not legally allowed to wrestle, a pitbull ate Mark’s fake teeth, and the Briscoes not being cosmetically pleasing enough for WWE programming. Fans of Dem Boy will enjoy this episode.

We’ll close with East Palo Alto officially proclaiming March 24 as Powerhouse Hobbs Day.

Congratulations to TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs: the City of East Palo Alto have officially proclaimed March 24th as Powerhouse Hobbs Day!

Will Hobbs brought the TNT Championship to the celebration and gifted a replica belt to city hall.

The City of East Palo Alto officially proclaimed March 24th as Powerhouse Hobbs Day! Congratulations to TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs for the incredible achievement

P-P-P-Powerhouse.