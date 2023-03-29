AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Mar. 29, 2023): Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

AEW will be in St. Louis, Missouri’s Chaifetz Arena with Adam Cole taking on Daniel Garcia in his first match since last summer, and Kenny Omega defending the IWGP United States championship against New Japan’s Jeff Cobb. Plus, Orange Cassidy defends the International title against The Butcher, Blackpool Combat Club in trios action against Dalton Castle & The Boys, former friends clash when Ruby Soho takes on Willow Nightingale, Jungle Jack Perry tackles Matt Hardy... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 29