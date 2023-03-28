Watch AEW Dark Episode 189

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 28, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss
- Steph De Lander vs. Marina Shafir
- Brady Booker vs. Serpentico
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Karter
- Top Flight vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
- AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto
- QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green & Vary Morales
- Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue
- Zack Clayton vs. Schaff
Enjoy the show!
