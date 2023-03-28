Watch AEW Dark Episode 189

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 28, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss

Steph De Lander vs. Marina Shafir

Brady Booker vs. Serpentico

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Karter

Top Flight vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto

QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green & Vary Morales

Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

Zack Clayton vs. Schaff

Enjoy the show!