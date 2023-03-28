Tony Khan announces several title fights for AEW and ROH

Tony Khan Enterprises is in the mood for gold. The booker man for AEW and ROH announced several championship contests for this week.

First up is ROH TV. The Thursday night program for March 30 on Honor Club will be taped during this week’s Dynamite session in St. Louis, MO. Athena will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship against Emi Sakura. The winner will advance for a title match at Supercard of Honor.

Which brings us to Supercard of Honor. Khan confirmed contests that storylines pointed to for the Friday PPV (available on Bleacher Report in the USA and on Fite TV for the rest of the world). Wheeler Yuta’s challenge was answered. The Blackpool Combat Club student will defend the ROH Pure Championship against NJPW LA Dojo teacher Katsuyori Shibata.

The Embassy will put trios gold on the line when Brian Cage, Kaun, & Toa Liona defend the ROH World Six-Man Championship against AR Fox, Blake Christian, & Metalik.

The women’s title bout will be added to the list as well. The likely scenario is Athena defending against Yuka Sakazaki.

Last but not least is next Wednesday night’s Dynamite. April 5 on TBS program will feature Riho challenging Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Riho was the inaugural titleholder, and this will be her opportunity to become a two-time world champ in AEW.

The show in Long Island will also feature the title vs. careers match that was set-up last Wednesday when FTR returned. Will Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler do the job for The Gunns on their way out the door, or will they be champs — and reveal their decision to stay in AEW in the process?

Here’s what’s announced for April 5 in MJF’s stomping grounds:

Which championship contest excites you most in this title fight bonanza?