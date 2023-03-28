Coverage of the United States men’s national soccer team bumped Rampage to Saturday night last week. Airing at 10pm on Mar. 25, the episode did pretty much what we’d expect.

With viewership of 373,000 and a .10 rating among 18-49 year olds, Saturday Rampage did numbers in the lower end of the range Rampage operates in when it airs in any of its Friday timeslots. It finished 26th among cable originals on the night.

There was another AEW program on the cable charts from Mar. 25, though. Apparently, the first episode of the new AEW: All Access reality series aired on TBS following the late NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game on that network. Wrestling Observer noted in their Sunday “Daily Update” that a sneak preview was promised during hoops coverage, but the entire 60 minute episode ended up airing at 11:58pm following Connecticut’s Elite Eight win over Gonzaga.

While that game turned into a blowout, it was the highest rated thing on cable Saturday night with 7.99 million viewers and a 2.19 in the demo. The post-game studio show that followed it finished fourth with 2.37 million watching, and a .75 rating. It seems safe to say that all contributed to All Access coming in 7th with an audience of 738,000 and a .24 with the 18-49 crowd.

We’ll see how All Access does during its publicized premiere this Wednesday after Dynamite. We can probably make a pretty good guess about what Rampage will do back at 10pm ET this Friday.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily