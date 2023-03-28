On last week’s Dynamite, AEW ran an angle which saw The Young Bucks taken away in an ambulance. It furthered their reunion angle with Hangman Page, created some doubt about their relationship with Kenny Omega (and especially Don Callis), and set the stage for a feud with Blackpool Combat Club.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez, it was also cover for a legitimate injury Matt Jackson suffered the week before when The Elite took part in a Trios title 3-Way with House of Black and Jericho Appreciation Society.

Alvarez: “I just heard that it was a partially torn biceps. And it happened in the match that they had in Canada, the awesome Winnipeg match. And apparently it happened early in the match, and he worked the whole match with it. So they don’t know if he’ll need surgery or not, was the last I heard.” Meltzer: “Okay so what I heard is that he opted to not get surgery, so he’s hopeful of being back quicker. I mean surgery, you’re probably looking at seven months.” Meltzer: “The deal that they did on last week’s show with the ambulance and everything...the reason they did it was to cover for Matt being gone for a while.”

Meltzer goes on to speculate that Jackson will probably miss the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, because even without surgery, returning from a torn biceps in two months seems unlikely.

There’s never a good time to lose on of your most well-known stars to injury, but it could be worse for the elder Buck and AEW. Matt can at least take part in the larger Elite story without taking any bumps, and hopefully return for the multi-man match portion of the program (like a speculated on Blood & Guts match between his group and the BCC) in the summer.

Here’s hoping his recovery is a smooth one. We’ll keep you posted.