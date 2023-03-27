 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 108

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mar. 27, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, or at least what AEW announced:

  • Athena vs. Tootie Lynn
  • Briar & Sage Hale vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
  • Tony Nese & Ari Daivari vs. Lane Summers & Campbell Myers
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Maggie Lee
  • Zack Clayton & Anaya vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
  • Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy & Ethan Page vs. Spanish Announce Project
  • Diamanté vs. Riho

Enjoy the show!

