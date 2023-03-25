Kenny Omega is really banged up after this week’s dream match victory over AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. But Omega won’t have much time to rest and recover, because there’s another wrestler walking through the Forbidden Door to fight him next week on AEW Dynamite.

This time it’s NJPW star Jeff Cobb, who is challenging Omega for the IWGP United States championship.

A hype video aired on tonight’s (Mar. 25) episode of Rampage, which included promos from both men. Check it out for yourself:

The AEW commentators stressed that Omega is battered and bruised after the punishment he received at the hands of Vikingo, so he’s quite vulnerable heading into the fight against Cobb.

That gives us the following lineup for next week’s (Mar. 29) episode of AEW Dynamite:

Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (IWGP U.S. title)

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher (AEW International title)

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta

Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho

Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy

How does the Dynamite card look to you, Cagesiders?