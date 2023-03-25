Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s B-show comes our way on tape from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom in a tag team match.

Also advertised for tonight: Powerhouse Hobbs defends the TNT title against Penta El Zero Miedo, Brody King vs. Jake Hager, Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey, we’ll hear from Ricky Starks, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAR. 25