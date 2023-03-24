We haven’t seen Miro on AEW programming since last summer’s All Out PPV.

Reports went around in December about the former TNT champion turning down an angle that would have kept him busy on television last fall leading up to November’s Full Gear show. A follow-up report intimated Miro was turning down ideas because he didn’t want to lose.

At the media scrum following Full Gear, AEW owner & booker Tony Khan was asked about a pair of idle ex-WWE talents in Miro and Malakai Black. He said he’d like to get both back into the mix. It happened with Black, but we still haven’t seen Miro.

In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reminds us of that. He also provided more information about the loss Khan wanted him to take at Full Gear:

Tony Khan had pitched an idea for him in September for Full Gear. One thing he turned down was losing a Battle Royal where he and Adam Page would have been the last two. Khan had said that after the PPV, they’d try and get back, and obviously, his name hasn’t been mentioned since.

Miro was said to have signed an extension to his AEW contact last spring, and all signs point to his being locked up there for quite some time. Meltzer says he’s currently in Bulgaria, and he looked in good health when he tweeted a plug for an animated project he did work on that’s just hit streaming.

I'm very honored to be a voice actor in a very special @HBOMAX animated short called Yellowbird.



It's a project very near to my heart, available to stream today in the "Only You" collection. pic.twitter.com/aTgZSSVV80 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 24, 2023

Will The Redeemer be back on Dynamite or Rampage? That might depend on what else TK can come up with, because otherwise Miro seems content to focus on building a Hollywood career and, well...