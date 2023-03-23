Tony Khan’s dream match delivers big ratings for AEW

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Mar. 22) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 954,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished fourth place in the demo rating on cable for the night, landing ahead of everything besides NBA programming and Vanderpump Rules.

The viewership and demo rating both jumped up from last week’s results (852K, 0.27), putting Dynamite right back into familiar territory as a top five rated show on cable, rebounding nicely from last week’s 11th place number.

The NCAA college basketball tournament and World Baseball Classic were not around as competition for AEW this week, paving the way for the big ratings increase. On top of that, AEW delivered a dream between Kenny Omega and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo that lived up to the hype in the main event.

The most important factor of all, though, is that AEW booked its biggest drawing card in the opening match of the night. I’m talking about Sting Orange Cassidy The Blade, of course, who continues to prove that he’s the biggest box office attraction on the AEW roster. You don’t need the Demo God on the show when The Blade is there.

If Tony Khan wants to keep the good times rolling next week, I think it’s obvious who he needs to build the show around.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

