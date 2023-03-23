Last night’s (Mar. 22) episode of Dynamite included a minor battle in the ongoing war between The Outcasts and the AEW originals in the women’s division.

Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue in a singles match. It looked like The Outcasts were going to humiliate Blue with spray paint after the match, but Saraya’s gang was quickly chased away by babyfaces Riho and Willow Nightingale.

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter was nowhere to be seen during this segment, and there’s a good reason for her absence.

Here is Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer explaining that visa issues are keeping Hayter away from AEW right now:

“She wasn’t on the show this week. She’ll be back pretty soon. But what happened is, she had to return to England for visa reasons, to get her visa renewed and everything like that.” “Which is something that happens. All of the foreign talent in WWE from time to time, they might disappear for a couple weeks, every couple of years for this.” “It’s all worked out and it’s all fine. But I’m not sure which week she’ll be back.”

Let’s hope the champ’s absence from AEW doesn’t last nearly as long as PAC’s, and that she’ll be back on TV in a week or two.