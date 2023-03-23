AEW Rampage spoilers for Mar. 25: Hobbs vs. Penta, The Acclaimed, Taya Valkyrie, more!

AEW rolled into Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped this week’s episode of Rampage. Just as a reminder, this episode of Rampage will not air in its typical Friday night time slot. It will instead air on Saturday, March 25, at 10 pm ET on TNT.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Saturday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Powerhouse Hobbs retained the TNT championship with a victory over Penta El Zero Miedo.

A talking segment in the ring between Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson eventually devolved into a brawl.

Brody King defeated Jake Hager in singles competition.

Taya Valkyrie won a match against Leila Grey. After the match ended, Valkyrie took out “Smart” Mark Sterling with her Road to Valhalla finishing move.

The Acclaimed beat The Kingdom.

