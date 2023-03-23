The build-up to HOOK and Stokely Hathaway’s No Disqualification match on the Mar. 22 Dynamite was pretty dang delightful, and the match itself was just as much fun.
Even though I’m a HOOKer from way back (and that means I do officially wonder if AEW is ever going to have the young phenom do anything other than comedy feuds... hopefully Ethan Page will provide a more serious challenge for him next), credit for this program goes to Hathaway. He’s used it to snuff out any concern his time as WWE NXT’s Malcolm Bivens or brief run as Jade Cargill’s publicist dulled his edge, and remind us he’s still one of the most creative, entertaining and flat out funny people working in wrestling today.
I’ll be presenting my case with five exhibits from last night. And yes, I’m stylizing that word like the host of Pimp My Ride does, just cause I think Big Stoke would appreciate it.
Xzibit A: The “runt who was kicked out of the Nation of Domination litter” ring gear.
It's TIME!!!@StokelyHathaway's fight of his life is just moments away, as he makes the walk to the ring to face #FTW Champ @730Hook!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SGWBV3zHsi
Xzibit B: The excuse. “Dr. Simpson” and the retirement perfectly set-up the Wing Stop receipt gag.
BREAKING NEWS ahead of this NO-DQ bout!@stokelyhathaway @730Hook— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fpwrRYchbO
Xzibit C: The “offense”. My favorite part of this is Stokely scooting back into position after the flying uppercut fails so he can attempt... whatever the kick thing was supposed to be.
.@StokelyHathaway pays the price— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fb2YH8pLlN
Xzibit D: The trash talk. I’m still laughing about this man quoting Tupac right before getting his ass suplexed onto a metal barricade.
This may be the only way for @StokelyHathway to stay in this match!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/AYjmAbvp1O
Xzibit E: The walk of shame. Couldn’t even get dapped up by Mark Henry, smh...
So, how is @StokelyHathaway feeling after his match with #FTW Champ @730Hook on #AEWDynamite? pic.twitter.com/9cbaU2qZIn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023
That scene might be Hathaway’s Joker-esque villain origin story. But I hope not. I’m looking forward to the ridiculous excuses he comes up with over the next week or so.
Let us know what you think of Stokely vs. HOOK, and Hathaway’s work in general. While you’re on your way down to the comments section, check out the highlights from the Mar. 22 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.
