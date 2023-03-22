Adam Cole’s return match won’t be against Jay White

AEW announced that Adam Cole’s first match back from a long, scary concussion recovery would happen on Dynamite next Wednesday (Mar. 29), but they didn’t reveal his opponent.

Based on Wrestling Twitter™ — which isn’t something I recommend basing anything on, but paying attention to it is a hazard of my particular occupation — a decent number of folks thought this would be the way Tony Khan announced the signing of former New Japan star Jay White. But that wasn’t who came out to interrupt story time with Adam Cole BAY BAY on Dynamite tonight.

Nope, it was Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia.

The promo duel that followed saw Gracia list his recent accomplishments, like his win over Bryan Danielson. Given what he’s done, Garcia wondered what makes Cole deserving of a big return match and all this adulation. What makes him so special?

That gave the Panama City Playboy a chance to repurpose a great line from his WWE NXT feud with Karrion Kross, replying “when they ring the friggin’ bell, that’s what makes me special.”

It was a good set-up for what should be a good match. Hopefully you’re not too disappointed.

This is the only thing currently booked for next week’s Dynamite in St. Louis, although New Japan’s Jeff Cobb has said he’ll be showing up to confront Kenny Omega. The episode will be followed by the premiere of All Access, the new behind-the-scenes reality show which will prominently feature Cole’s comeback and his relationship with fellow AEW star Dr. Britt Baker.