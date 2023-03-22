Omega & Vikingo deliver a dream match as AEW continues their big Elite story

Even as he was making the announcement about the “dream match” main event of the Mar. 22 Dynamite that inspired a thousand internet arguments, AEW owner Tony Khan made a point to remind us that one of the men in it was embroiled in a big ongoing storyline.

That storyline kicked off the episode, as The Young Bucks were taken away by ambulance after an attack that occurred when the cameras weren’t rolling. Hangman Page went with his estranged friends, but Omega stayed behind to ensure he’d finally get to wrestle El Hijo Del VIkingo.

Over the course of the night, Brandon Cutler accused Blackpool Combat Club of the attack. A scene between Kenny and Don Callis reminded us that Omega’s thoughts were elsewhere as he prepared to face the AAA Mega champion — and made us wonder if Callis wasn’t somehow involved in the attack.

Once the main event got started, the debate and the intrigue was forgotten for a time. Vikingo made sure of that.

WE SAY AGAIN



WHAT THE F***#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UX0DWwkWyZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 23, 2023

In addition to amazing high spots, the match featured some great nearfalls. The notion that Kenny was distracted by the plight of his Elite teammates gave it a good through line, too. It’s why Omega needed One Winged Angel to put away the younger man after a thriller.

A battle for the ages, @KennyOmegaManX is victorious



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6D1FaE8Z5O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023

After the bell, and after Omega showed Vikingo respect, the angle continued. It seems the BCC was responsible for attacking The Bucks, as Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta showed up to jump Kenny. Page stole an ambulance at the hospital and came back with a nail-studded 2x4 to make the save. But after he chased off the Blackpoolers, we got a glimpse of Callis’ true colors. The Jackal faked being swung on by Hangman...

...prompting Omega to confront his former tag partner. There was no violence, but it’s clear who Kenny was upset with at the end of the show.

It’s a lot of angle, and thinking back to William Regal’s exit from the BCC, I confess to being a tad concerned it might be overly complicated. But we’ll see how it plays out before making a judgement. And it did nothing to diminish my enjoyment of Omega/Vikingo, which I have no problem saying lived up to its billing as a “dream match”.

Let us know what you think