FTR say they’ll leave AEW if they can’t beat The Gunns

Rumors have been swirling about FTR’s future, with Dax Harwood doing some of the swirling. Just last weekend, he tweeted that he & Cash Wheeler had made a decision about what they’ll do when their contracts are up in April (something that is itself in dispute).

Does this give us any clues about what they’ve decided?

After The Gunns retained the AEW World Tag Team titles against Top Flight on the Mar. 22 Dynamite — with an assist from Ring of Honor’s The Kingdom — the Top Guys made their way to the ring to confront the champs. Austin & Colten have been very proud of the fact they “buried FTR” earlier this year, and said there’s nothing Dax & Cash could do to get them to give them a title shot.

But then Harwood told Billy’s sons that if they can’t beat them to win the belts, FTR will quit AEW. That got The Gunns to agree to the match, and to spit in the Top Guys’ faces... just in case Dax & Cash’s free agency drama wasn’t enough heat for ya.

Now word yet on when this match will happen, but if FTR’s deal is up next month, it’ll have to be soon.

