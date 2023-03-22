Sting channels Orange Cassidy to remain undefeated in AEW

The trios match that opened the Mar. 22 Dynamite was set-up by a backstage attack on Sting & Orange Cassidy that occurred at AEW’s house show in Ohio last weekend. That’s nice and all, but everybody knew what this was about.

And if you were unclear, Cassidy’s take on face paint got the message across.

As Taz explained to Tony Schiavone, the “O” stands for Orange and the “C” for Cassidy.

We also needed to be reminded that while he’s a respected mentor to the AEW roster, the Stinger is learning a few tricks from his young co-workers too.

The team opposite The Icon, the International champion & Darby Allin got some offense in. Butcher, Blade & Kip Sabian had to so the good guys could make their comeback. Sting channeled Cassidy to kick that off, too. But the 64 year old didn’t get into multiple Halls of Fame by slacking.

A Scorpion Death Drop on Sabian ended it, but the fun wasn’t over. At least not for Sting & OC. While Darby Allin was focused on the World title match he hopes to be a part of at Double or Nothing, Cassidy gave The Icon his sunglasses, and Sting practiced his pocket move.

The team of @orangecassidy, @DarbyAlllin and @Sting score the win in the opening bout of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/W1q0KGDi8v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023

Wrestling is the best. Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.