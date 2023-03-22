Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

No ‘Road to’ video this week, so moving on to other news.

Stokely Hathaway is being forced into a match against Hook on Dynamite. During Elevation, Big Stoke showed off the result of his training. He was mean mugging the entire time during the win from Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy. Stoke chose that moment to unleash his deadly submission skills on an already unconscious opponent.

Sarah Stock is All Elite as the newest member of the coaching team. She wrestled around the world under the names Sarita and Dark Angel. Stock was also a trainer for NXT. The video has a wild Tony Khan on the mic. That alone is reason to watch.

For results of the House Rules house show, the only match that seems notable was Will Hobbs defeating Christopher Daniels to retain the TNT Championship.

This next bit is past its expiration date, but it is still amusing to watch if you missed it the first time. Danhausen and the Best Friends chatted before last week’s show for the tie-in to the Shazam motion picture.

Watch this totally real and in no way a synergistic post regarding @ShazamMovie at all... Nope…



Shazam! Fury of the Gods — Only in theaters March 17 pic.twitter.com/8DHNSrhNI7 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 15, 2023

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Athena smashed Taylor Rising in a Proving Ground match. Leila Grey beat former Baddie Kiera Hogan via grabbing the tights on a roll-up. The Iron Savages (fka Bear Country) earned the win over Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi of the Wingmen. That result was an upset in the tag team pecking order. Another tag team rising the ranks was the Renegade twins picking up the W over Avery Breaux & Mafiosa.

“Never Forget Where You Came From - Being The Elite Ep. 339 featured Kenny Omega returning to his hometown in Winnipeg. He gave a nice speech to the crowd about never forgetting where he came from. BTE also showed what happened after Dynamite when the Elite had Hangman Page’s back against the Blackpool Combat Club. Even though a reunion was teased, Omega backed away from Hangman. That magic moment was not to be in Winnipeg. BTE closed with Matt Jackson restarting the Elite group chat. Nick Jackson and Hangman replied positively, but there was no answer from Omega.

Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven were the latest guests on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included Taven as the self-proclaimed king of the Kingdom and City digging into their career résumés. It was rapid style banter without going too deep.

We’ll close with two merchandise items that caught my eye. First is the Kenny Omega Micro Brawler.

Second is AEW selling a new Eddie Kingston shirt. The Mad King quit AEW in story. Is kayfabe dead? Say it isn’t so.