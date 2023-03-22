Dynamite airs tonight (Mar. 22) with a live show from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. AEW has more than nine weeks to go until its next pay-per-view on the calendar, Double or Nothing, which is scheduled for May 28.

Multiple undefeated streaks are on the line

AEW has a thing for undefeated streaks, and two such streaks will be on the line tonight on Dynamite.

First up is Sting, who is competing in a trios match alongside Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy against The Blade, Kip Sabian, and The Butcher. Sting just turned 64 years old and will try to celebrate the occasion by improving upon his flawless AEW career record of 13-0. This is Sting’s first AEW match of 2023. Will it also be his first step towards going out in a blaze of glory?

Elsewhere on the card, undefeated FTW Champion HOOK finally gets his hands on Stokely Hathaway in a No Disqualification match. The fight looks like a ridiculous mismatch, especially if The Firm is indeed banned from ringside. But this is pro wrestling, where expectations are subverted all the time. Stokely will almost certainly have a scheme in place that will put him position to be the first man in AEW to ever beat HOOK. Or maybe not, and Hathaway will simply be squashed.

On paper, Sting and HOOK’s undefeated streaks are favored to continue on after tonight. but all the numbers and theory go right out the window when the bell rings. Do any of these heels have the brains (and henchmen) required to outsmart the undefeated babyfaces?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

AEW is promoting a dream match tonight between Kenny Omega and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo. Expectations couldn’t be higher for what these men will deliver in the ring, with the inconvenience of an occasional commercial break that disrupts the action. Will AAA allow their top champion to lose in another wrestling promotion, or will Blackpool Combat Club get involved and cost Kenny the match?

The Gunns are putting the AEW world tag team titles on the line tonight against Top Flight. This title match came about after The Gunns mistook the Martin brothers for valet staff and then accidentally left their bags with them. Darius and Dante are big underdogs here, considering that FTR looms in the background as the real top threats to the Ass Boys.

Stu Grayson is back on Dynamite tonight for a Grudge Match against Jon Moxley. The Blackpool Combat Club put Grayson’s partner Evil Uno in the hospital last week, and Grayson may very well follow suit if Hangman Page and The Elite don’t show up to keep the BCC at bay.

Toni Storm goes one-on-one with Skye Blue tonight. This is one minor battle in the larger war between The Outcasts and the AEW originals of the women’s division. Ruby Soho, Saraya, and Storm are suddenly outnumbered now that Riho, Willow Nightingale, and Blue have seemingly joined forces with Britt Baker and AEW women’s world championship Jamie Hayter. Will Athena or another ex-WWE wrestler soon join Saraya’s side in this war?

Adam Cole has something to say tonight. Considering that we’re one week out from his long-awaited return match, this should probably be the reveal of who his opponent will be. The only hint given so far is that Adam wants to face a ring technician. I suppose that rules out Satnam Singh.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AEW World Champion MJF suddenly has three new opponents on his radar in the form of fellow AEW pillars Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy. Will one of these men or Boy step up to become first in line for a shot at the champ, or is last week’s Re-Bar Mitzvah angle leading to a four way title defense?

- It looks like the feud between AEW World Trios Champions House of Black and Jericho Appreciation Society is just getting started. Daniel Garcia was pinned by House of Black last week on Dynamite, but he got his win back on Brody King on Rampage thanks to Jericho’s baseball bat. Will Malakai and Chris grab a mic tonight and explain what’s coming next in this story?

- Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill was confronted by Taya Valkyrie last week. Taya represents the biggest threat to date for Cargill’s streak and title. She even uses the same finishing move as Jade, so maybe that smarmy lawyer Smart Mark Sterling will try to take legal action against her.

- TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs is currently saddled with QT Marshall as his manager. It’s just a matter of time until Hobbs realizes that QT is a glory hog who is riding his coattails. In the meantime, Wardlow will probably be back on TV tonight looking for revenge after the QTV crew screwed him out of the title and revealed that they are behind his recent car theft incident.

- Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang are scissoring and trying to recruit The Acclaimed into the Jericho Appreciation Society. No matter how hard Daddy Magic’s nipples get, there’s no reason to expect that this plan will work.

- Christian Cage has yet to resurrect from the dead after being buried six feet under at Revolution.

- Bullet Club member Juice Robinson sure is talking a lot of shit. The next time he shows his face in an AEW ring, Ricky Starks won’t be too far behind.

- Swerve Strickland is planning to do something terrible to Keith Lee, but I guess we won’t know what that is until Tony Khan finds more TV time for their story.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?