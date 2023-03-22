AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Mar. 22, 2023): Kenny Omega vs. Hijo Del Vikingo

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

AEW will be at Independence, Missouri’s Cable Dahmer Arena with the long awaited showdown between Kenny Omega & El Hijo Del Vikingo! Plus, The Gunns defend the Tag titles against Top Flight, Blackpool Combat Club’s war on Dark Order continues with Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson, The Outcasts war on AEW originals continues with Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, Sting celebrates his 64th birthday by teaming with Darby Allin & International champ Orange Cassidy for a trios match against Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade, Stokely Hathaway will survive his No Disqualification match if HOOK lets him... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 22