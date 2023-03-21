The wrestling web is still busy arguing about the Kenny Omega/El Hijo Del Vikingo “dream match” AEW & AAA have set-up for Dynamite tomorrow night (Mar. 22), but it’s already time to start debating another inter-promotional match involving Omega.

New Japan’s Jeff Cobb has been mocking and taunting Omega on recent NJPW shows, which he continued to do on their show today (Mar. 21). Then after the event, he did an interview where he explicitly said he’s coming to St. Louis — the site of the Mar. 29 Dynamite — to confront the reigning IWGP United States champion.

“When my New Japan Cup ended, I set my sights to my goal before the New Japan Cup started and that was you, Kenny. I’ve tried countless times, countless times for you to accept a challenge from me. I’ve done everything, I’ve mocked you, copied you, I mimicked you and nothing came about it. “The one thing that did come about it was a lot of backlash, Kenny. Funny thing is, it wasn’t backlash from you, it was backlash from the Twitter people. To be quite honest with you, it shook me for Twitter to be angry at me because I mimicked and teased Kenny Omega and I’ve come to the conclusion that I really could give a fuck what Twitter thinks. You see, Twiter isn’t a real place, the real place is in that ring. “Now Kenny, you have been dodging me and dodging me and dodging me for a month. Yeah, I said it, Twitter is fucking fake. Kenny Omega, Jeff Cobb, that’s real now. “The last and final warning - it’s not even a warning - I am telling you firsthand, I’m coming to St. Louis and I’m gonna knock on your door. I’m gonna find the EVPs dressing room, knock on it and see if you let me in.”

Jokes about the Vikingo debate aside, this is a much different situation. For one thing, the belt Omega won at Wrestle Kingdom back in January gives any New Japan talent a reason to want to wrestle him. For another, Cobb is a more familiar face to American audiences, in part because of multiple appearances on AEW television over the years — most recently at last year’s Forbidden Door PPV.

Word is NJPW & AEW would like to have Omega & Will Ospreay face each other at this year’s Forbidden Door. Cobb is a member of Ospreay’s United Empire stable. Could be a way to build to the rematch.

Thoughts?