Sting to wrestle on AEW Dynamite for first time in one full year

It’s Sting!

AEW announced that Sting will return to the ring to wrestle for the first time on Dynamite in one full year. The Icon’s last match on Dynamite was March 23, 2022.

So, who will be involved in Sting’s match? Well, this story stems from events at the AEW House Rules house show this past Saturday night. Orange Cassidy was originally scheduled to tag with Danhausen, but Danhausen suffered a very injured, very evil torn pectoral. Darby Allin stepped in as a replacement. Cassidy and Allin bested Butcher and Blade in victory.

Backstage after the match, Butcher and Blade ambushed Cassidy and Allin. The mercenaries issued a trios challenge with Kip Sabian as their partner.

After #AEWHouseRules in Troy OH,

Butcher & Blade attacked AEW International Champion @orangecassidy + @DarbyAllin backstage & issued a challenge to Darby & Orange for a 6 man tag vs Butcher/Blade/@TheKipSabian on TBS on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!

Who will Orange & Darby choose? pic.twitter.com/7Xbtm1VKQX — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 20, 2023

Who did Cassidy and Allin choose? News flash, slick. It’s a man called Sting.

This Wednesday, 3/22

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS



AEW International Champion @orangecassidy, @DarbyAllin & @Sting vs @TheKipSabian, Butcher & @BladeofBuffalo



After a backstage attack & challenge made at #AEWHouseRules, Orange & Darby have chosen their partner: STING pic.twitter.com/RzPTLNT9Ka — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 20, 2023

Sting looks fine, he looks cool. He’s his own man, and he’s nobody’s fool. Don’t you dare cross him, or get in his way. Cause if you do, your gonna have to pay. Butcher, Blade, and Kip Sabian will find that out the hard way Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Are you eager to see Sting in the ring one more time?