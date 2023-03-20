Revolution PPV fallout was good for Rampage’s numbers on Mar. 10, but Mar. 17 showed that the missing ingredient for Friday night ratings success might be... starting even later than 10pm ET?

Okay, that almost certainly wasn’t what led to last Friday’s episode getting 474,000 viewers (the best since Jan. 13) and a .18 among 18-49 year olds (tied for the best since last April). The biggest factor was probably Rampage’s lead-in on TNT... a thrilling, somewhat controversial one point game between Florida Atlantic & Memphis in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament that was watched by 2.38 million and scored a .82 in the demo.

That game finished third in the cable original rankings on a night when everything in the cable top 20 was March Madness-related. Rampage finished 26th.

It’ll be tricky to maintain this momentum with next week’s show airing on Saturday due to soccer coverage, but maybe we’re in for another surprise.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past eleven-plus months:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

