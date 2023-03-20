 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 107

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mar. 20, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, or at least what AEW announced:

  • Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy & Ethan Page vs. Massive Damage & Mo Jabari & Sebastian Wolfe
  • Skye Blue vs. TFA
  • Michael Allen & Richard Clark & Shaun Moore vs. Top Flight
  • Dustin Rhodes & Keith L vs. Levi Night & Jessie V
  • Emi Sakura vvs. Zoe Sager
  • Adam Knight vs. Jake Hager
  • Tony Nese & Ari Daivari vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
  • Athena vs. Taylor Rising
  • Jason Geiger vs. Brandon Cutler

Enjoy the show!

