The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Mar. 1) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 833,000 viewers for a 0.27 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night. This is the second lowest viewership for Dynamite thus far in 2023, and it’s tied for the second smallest demo rating.

These numbers were a huge drop down from last week’s 1,028,000 viewers and 0.35 demo rating. Dynamite essentially lost all of the gains it made last week for Tony Khan’s huge announcement. There was no huge Khan announcement this time, and the numbers returned much closer to the prior week’s (Feb. 15) results of 824K viewers and a 0.27 demo rating.

The other big difference is that there was no NBA competition last week, whereas two NBA games beat out AEW in the top spots on cable last night. When we are talking about viewers oscillating between the range of 800,000 and 1,000,000, the quality of competition can certainly be an important factor in explaining a large amount of the variation. But I get easily distracted by things that are big and huge, so hopefully you can understand why I prefer to write about Khan’s announcements.

Overall, while Tony Khan will be satisfied with a third place finish, a drop of this magnitude in viewership and the key demo is not what he was hoping to see for the Revolution go-home show.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

