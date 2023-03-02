Matt gives an update on Jeff Hardy’s return to AEW

Jeff Hardy was suspended from AEW last June after being arrested for DUI and other charges. With Hardy’s legal case finally wrapping up last week, many people are wondering what it means for Jeff’s status and future with AEW.

Matt Hardy addressed the topic during the latest episode of The Extreme Life with Matt Hardy on AdFreeShows.com. Here’s what Matt had to say about Jeff’s potential return to AEW, courtesy of F4WOnline’s transcription:

“That hasn’t been talked about. Will it happen? I mean, maybe. Will it happen? Maybe not, I don’t know but that isn’t something that has been talked about at all at this point and it certainly wasn’t going to be like his court case gets done, he shows right back up on AEW Dynamite.”

Matt also explained why he thinks things will turn out differently for Jeff this time:

“The first thing Jeff did whenever he got the opportunity, he traveled to Florida and he stayed 90 days and did an extensive rehabilitation stint. Really intense work on himself and then even after that ended, those 90 days, he was doing out patient where he was going every week. He probably did 170 days, I would say, altogether when it was said and done of treatment on himself.” “The reason I say I feel like it’ll be different this time is because he just went into it with a different mentality and he’s never been this scared before. There was a lot of talk where they wanted him to go to prison for months and do this and they ended up working into this deal where it was the 38 days is what he ended up being sentenced with.” “At the end of the day, he’s not someone who has done violent, bad things, that come from a terrible place, he’s someone who has an addiction problem and I hate it. There’s no way to justify someone being intoxicated and getting behind the wheel and driving, it can’t be justified in this day and age, it should never happen. But the help that he went and got during this time, I have just seen such a different version of him and it’s not one that’s trying to play the game. He’s just happy he got out and he’s just changed in so many ways.”

The main crux of Matt Hardy’s message is that Jeff has more important things to deal with right now that are not related to pro wrestling, and that’s where his focus needs to be.