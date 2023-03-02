Tony Khan addresses Eddie Kingston’s decision to quit AEW

Eddie Kingston competed in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match on last night’s (Mar. 1) episode of Dynamite. He brawled to the back with Ortiz, where (according to AEW commentators) it took 10 security guards to separate them.

When Eddie was interviewed about the situation after Dynamite went off the air, he made news by abruptly quitting from AEW. It was clearly all a work.

During today’s call with the media ahead of this weekend’s (Sun., Mar. 5) Revolution pay-per-view, Tony Khan was asked if he’s spoken to Kingston about this situation. Here what AEW’s head honcho had to say about it:

“Yeah, I have talked to Eddie since last night, and I encourage people to stay tuned to pro wrestling. Stay tuned to AEW and other forms of pro wrestling. Of course there’s a lot of exciting things happening in the sport, in AEW, and also in our metaverse of pro wrestling, including New Japan and of course tonight, the launch of the new Ring of Honor. So a lot of exciting things happening, and I have had a chance to talk to Eddie about that. And I’d say stay tuned to the wrestling business, and then you’ll see what happens next.”

In other words, the AEW/ROH promoter is saying that if you want to find out what’s next for Eddie Kingston in pro wrestling, you might want to check out tonight’s launch of the new era of Ring of Honor (spoilers here) that premieres at 7 pm ET on Honor Club. It’s funny how things work out that way.

Do you plan to “stay tuned to pro wrestling” to find out what happens next, Cagesiders? Or have you already found a new way to spend your time and are done with the wrestling business forever?