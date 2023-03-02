Britt Baker wants to fight Mercedes Moné in AEW

Over the last couple of months, Britt Baker has taken a backseat as the sidekick to AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Baker is arguably the biggest women’s star in AEW since its inception, but she doesn’t have a match on the Revolution pay-per-view, which is scheduled for this Sunday (Mar. 5) night.

In an interview with the New York Post, Baker said this is the best role for her right now:

“I want to do anything to help the brand. I want to have any role that’s going to help elevate everybody else and totally elevate the women’s division. Right now, I truly think this is the best role for me.” “I don’t think I need to be in a pay-per-view match. I don’t think I need to be having matches every week or promos every week. Right now, this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Despite her current role, Baker is chasing big goals in 2023. She has always wanted to work with former WWE star Sasha Banks, who is now wrestling in NJPW as Mercedes Moné. Will we see Baker vs. Moné at some point in 2023? Here’s what Baker had to say about that idea:

“It’s weird to see now that she’s out in the wild. She’s not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Mone’ let out of the cage. What is she gonna do now?” “I hope and pray that someday we see her in some capacity in AEW. And if by chance I could be in the connection too I would be very, very for that.”

Mercedes Moné has nothing to do with AEW right now, but some fans are at least holding out hope that she’ll wrestle in an AEW ring later this year at Forbidden Door.

