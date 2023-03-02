AEW is thought of as a “workrate” promotion, and in-ring action remains its bread-and-butter. But there are a lot of talented microphone workers on Tony Khan’s payroll too. For the Mar. 1’s Dynamite final push to this Sunday’s Revolution PPV, in between the multi-man spectacles and pull-apart brawls, the company let four veterans sell their three matches with their mouths rather than flips and fists.

Three of them spent a lot of time in WWE, and that’s interesting to note & good debate fodder — but it’s not our topic here today. We’re more interested in which of these you thought did the best job of convincing people to fork over their hard-earned money this weekend.

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page have done plenty of physical work getting to their Texas Death Match in San Francisco. They got to pre-tape their closing arguments, and in addition to having the luxury of multiple takes, that let them customize their presentation... Mox covered in blood...

... the Anxious Millennial Cowboy hanging out in a barn loft:

If their promos usually work for you, these should, as they’re high quality versions of their work. If their promos don’t often move you? These might not either.

Christian Cage finally spoke on why he came back to target Jungle Jack Perry: Cage resents that his former mentee thinks he’s winning singles gold before him. More than that (and this would have been my favorite line of the night, but while it didn’t come in a promo, Samoa Joe telling Powerhouse Hobbs from commentary, “I’m not your barber so don’t come up here and catch a fade” can’t really be topped) Christian doesn’t like that Jack and his whole generation “treat my business like a video game” when he treats it “like an ATM machine, an I’m not done milking it dry.”

Perry responded with a video, because he’s not quite up to working a crowd like Captain Charisma’s. No shame in that, though. While he may have gone too “cheap heat” with the Luke Perry references again, Christian got the job done.

Last but not necessarily least, another we had another tried-and-true approach, Bryan Danielson’s main event promo. The American Dragon got the crowd fired up, left World champ MJF stunned, and reminded us he’s really good at this aspect of the business, too.

Whose was most effective?

Poll Who cut the best ‘go home’ promo for Revolution? Jon Moxley

Hangman Page

Christian Cage

Bryan Danielson vote view results 46% Jon Moxley (28 votes)

5% Hangman Page (3 votes)

18% Christian Cage (11 votes)

30% Bryan Danielson (18 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

And after you’ve clicked on of those options, check out the highlights from the Mar. 1 Revolution go home edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Powerhouse Hobbs is The Face of The Revolution

The House of Black Continue Mind Games With The Elite

Who will be replacing @trentylocks and @SexyChuckieT in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale?



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/w3Q5PrKOQm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

#Absolute @starkmanjones completely outnumbered as the #JerichoAppreciationSociety swarm in on him, making sure he doesn't make it to #AEWRevolution THIS SUNDAY!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/l2mM8jkp9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

What a counter by #FTW Champion @730Hook, to get the victory!

Looks like a NO-DQ match against @StokelyHathaway is set for the near future

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rPFwThgfYA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

The greatest enemy is not the enemy that is made of flesh and blood. No, the greatest enemy is composed out of fear. @malakaiblxck @Brodyxking @SNM_Buddy @TheJuliaHart



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/1DZTKSMB2D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

A little DMD distraction gets @riho_gtmv the victory and #ToniStorm is NOT HAPPY!

It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eUHm4rY6ly — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

Chaos has erupted in the ring!

Who will leave the @ChaseCenter as Champion THIS SUNDAY after the 3-way Battle for the #AEW Women's World Title at #AEWRevolution - @jmehytr, @Saraya or @realrubysoho?!?#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QOLQ35TxcE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

Darkness had fallen over the city of San Francisco @RealKeithLee @dustinrhodes



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ESA9LKe4FR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

.@DanhausenAD and @orangecassidy have PUNCHED THEIR TICKETS TO #AEWRevolution to challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships THIS SUNDAY!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MU1rGf59vC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

“You really think you’re the best wrestler in the world, don’t you? But that’s impossible- because I AM”#AEW World Champion @The_MJF defends the title against @bryandanielson at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY at 8pm ET/5pm PT! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/furW5t4Y1n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

