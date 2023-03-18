Stokely Hathaway’s secret weapon for fighting Hook

Dead man walking!

That thought crossed minds around the world in unison when it was announced that Stokely Hathaway has to wrestle Hook next week on Wednesday night Dynamite. Stokely himself realized he was in a world of pain.

Stokely was in shock when faced with the situation after Matt Hardy lost to Hook a few weeks ago putting this match in motion. Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy rallied behind their friend/boss for emotional support.

Even The Rock voiced support for Big Stoke, in a suspiciously edited image that can’t be found anywhere on The Rock’s Twitter feed.

Shame on Tony Khan and AEW for putting this young brother Stokely Hathaway in danger. Adam Cole should take his place and wrestle HOOK instead. We need Stokely safe and sound for Black Adam 2.

Once Stokely accepted the situation, a plan was put into action starting with proper nutrition.

My shipment from Mexico just arrived. Give me 7 weeks and I’m going to look like 1992 Ron Simmons. I’ll squash lil bro. https://t.co/ygK3MLYdYv — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) March 11, 2023

All that is left is a training montage. Training montage! Stokely and the boys delivered on Rampage. Stoke may have the secret to neutralize the Redrum submission with a tickle escape.

If that tickle tactic works, then Stokely just might have a chance at beating Hook. Pfft. Who are we kidding. Stokely is dead meat. At least Kassidy has the after party taken care of.

We doing it BIG for this one y’all!



Ladies free all night

Men free until 10:15pm ($ 75 )

BYOB ‼️#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2RTb2Lqz4D — Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) March 16, 2023

Who are you betting on to win Stokely Hathaway’s Last Match?