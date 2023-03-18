 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tony Khan reveals cool thing AEW does for talent while continuing his war on bots

By Sean Rueter
As he is wont to do, last night (Mar. 17) Tony Khan was online and looking for ways to hype an upcoming episode of AEW television.

Earlier in the day, AEW’s head honcho teased one of his announcements for this week’s pre-empted edition of Rampage. For whatever reason, Khan instead announced the dream match he had been teasing via an afternoon tweet. Luchablog then posted something about fans who will complain online about not knowing who one of the men in that dream match — AAA Grand champion El Hijo Del Vikingo — is. TK used that as an opening to bring up his ongoing beef with an anti-AEW “army of bots”:

In between those tweets, Tony also engaged with the account of Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. The information he dropped there was more interesting, because it’s new and more positive. Khan revealed that unlike other wrestling companies (of course it was still wrestling war-adjacent), AEW pays for wrestler travel and accommodations:

Several AEW talents responded to confirm — and praise — this policy:

It was the Tony Khan experience in a nutshell. We got something that’s pretty undeniably good for the industry, along with some behavior that will draw more fire from his critics (and even some eye rolls from neutral parties and even a few of his supporters).

Give the guy this, he comes by it honestly:

TK was forged in the fires of the wrestle web.

