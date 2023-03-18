 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stu Grayson explains why he’s back in AEW

By Cain A. Knight
After parting ways with AEW roughly one year ago, original Dark Order member Stu Grayson returned for a trios match on this week’s (Mar. 15) Dynamite in Winnipeg. It looked like a one-off match for Stu after he did the job for Jon Moxley. However, Tony Khan announced the very next night that Grayson is All Elite (again).

On the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Rampage, Grayson cut a promo explaining that he initially didn’t know if he was coming back to AEW for good. But that quickly changed when Blackpool Combat Club put his brother Evil Uno in the hospital with a concussion:

Grayson is back in AEW for good, and he vows to break Moxley in a grudge match next week on Dynamite.

Elsewhere on Rampage, The Gunns mistook Top Flight for valet staff, setting up a tag team title match on Dynamite:

That gives us the following lineup for the Mar. 22 episode of AEW Dynamite:

  • Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
  • The Gunns (c) vs. Top Flight for the AEW world tag team titles
  • Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson in a Grudge match
  • HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match
  • Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

How do you like the card, Cagesiders?

